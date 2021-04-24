After the latest tests carried out to assess child car seats, the OCU issues a warning: there is one of them that poses a high risk. They ask you to return it if you have it.

April 23, 2021 (2:20 PM CET)

The OCU warns that this car seat is dangerous: be careful if you have it. Photo: OCU.

Periodically, many agencies carry out safety test to assess the chairs and child restraint systems for cars. The RACE, for example, is one of them … and the Organization of Consumers and Users, too. Well, precisely the OCU launches these days an important warning to alert of a car seat which can be very dangerous.

Specifically, the OCU focuses on the Chicco Kiros isize model, installed with Isofix. According to the latest tests carried out by the organization, this seat would have a serious failure in the anchoring of its base which, in the event of a collision, would detach the chair from the base and get out even projected. This would obviously pose a high risk of injury to children.

The OCU advises to return this seat to anyone who has bought it or has it on their property, as it is a recently marketed model and that it is designed for children between 40 and 78 centimeters in height: that is, from birth to one and a half years of age, approximately.

Chicco has announced that very few units of this chair have been sold in Spain, probably less than 20, and that they will now try to locate to avoid security problems. The OCU also asks that the owners stop using it and contact the manufacturer to request a refund.

Even so, the OCU has also wanted to clarify that If you have this chair and remove the Isofix base, holding the chair with the seat belt, this model would be safe again.