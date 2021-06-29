The OCU warns about the dangers of black henna tattoos, the usual ones of the summer

Black henna tattoo. (Photo: Lena Iliopoulou via .)

Spanish beaches, outdoor events or destinations abroad. In summer it is easy to find offers to get a black henna tattoo. Taking into account that they disappear in a week and that this is not the best time to become a ‘normal’ one, since it is necessary to avoid exposing it to the sun, there are many who decide to decorate their skin with drawings made with this ink.

Precisely for this reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has warned about its dangers that, unlike natural henna – “which does not usually cause problems” as it is the fruit of the leaves and flowers of a shrub called Lawsonia inermis—, they can cause serious allergies.

The risk of this type of ink is that it is achieved by mixing natural henna with other chemical colorants, to achieve a more lasting, bright and dark effect.

One of these colorants, indicates the OCU, is “p-phenylenediamine or PPD, whose direct use on the skin is prohibited.”

Its application can cause, according to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), “itching, redness, scars, discoloration, permanent sensitization …”, and even large blisters, as shown in some images. All of them can appear several weeks after its application on the skin. If it happens, it is advisable to go to the doctor.

In addition, those who lend themselves to getting a tattoo of this type may have permanent skin sensitivity, so that when “they come into contact again in the future with these chemical dyes, present in many hair dyes, they could suffer a picture of Allergic dermatitis”.

Distinguishing black henna from natural henna with the naked eye is simple: the second has a brown or reddish color, and lasts less time, just …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.