The OCU warns about cryptocurrencies and recommends not investing in them | Technology

Despite the multiple businesses that have been created around cryptocurrencies, the risk they pose for investors is very high.

Over time we see how a series of businesses that promise big profits and then disappear. We do not know if something similar will happen with cryptocurrencies, but it is likely that everything that has to do with them will change shortly as it is a space where the risk for investors is very high.

With cryptocurrencies, there is no longer only talk about the volatility that exists for investors, there is also a risk that the OCU has decided to report. This is the large number of scams that exist around you under a pyramid scheme that hides the true intentions of some businesses: to get rich based on investors, not to grow with them.

The OCU has presented an investigation in this regard that can be devastating for some people and that directly talks about crypto scams because of how many businesses have been organized that hide reality from potential investors.

It is said that there are investors who come to the world of cryptocurrencies excited but who are not “fully aware of the risks they run beyond the strong fluctuations that their price may experience.” Something especially true given the large amount of advertising and the enthusiasm that tries to transmit about it in different areas.

According to this organization, the risks are high because “it is a market very complex and opaque with no official regulation or supervision“So much so that he describes many businesses as simple” financial bars to try to scam the most unwary and unsuspecting investors. “

Opacity is being key for a multitude of pyramid businesses to flourish and some are already on trial for having scammed people interested in cryptocurrencies who made different investments, but the high number of companies that were born in this sector and that some are not in our country make investigations difficult.

The summary released by the OCU regarding these businesses will not please many, especially given the numerous discussions on social networks, but it is quite clear: “OCU Inversiones does not recommend investing in cryptocurrencies due to its very high risk, unless they have some asset to back them up. “