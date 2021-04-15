The OCU ends the debate: wash dishes by hand or in the dishwasher? | Technology

The OCU has conducted a study on the differences between washing dishes by hand or with the dishwasher to find out which is better.

The normal thing is that you always want to have a dishwasher at home because of the comfort that it supposes compared to washing dishes by hand, but it is also common that there are doubts about whether this is really sustainable or if it is better for the household economy to have yet another appliance.

In the OCU they have published an article that faces this situation and can be anticipated what from the first line opts for the dishwasher after analyzing almost every aspect of this debate: in each of the cases they confront it is better than hand washing.

The first thing that is analyzed is the daily water consumption of washing dishes by hand and with the dishwasher. The results are clear towards the dishwasher with a consumption of at least 30 liters less every day on average. In the cases studied, there is talk of a reduction from 88.8 liters per day to 54.2 liters. Although depending on the people who live at home, the difference can increase considerably.

In addition, the energy expenditure that is valued at 42.6 euros less per year if the dishwasher is used about 5 days a week. Heating all the water that comes out of the tap has a clearly higher energy expenditure than that required by the dishwasher.

But beyond these expenses there are other factors that are of great importance today, such as those that correspond to how much is actually cleaned. In addition to the power of the jets, dishwashers are very effective in eliminating bacteria and pathogenic microorganisms thanks to high temperatures that are reached inside during washing.

Of course, to this must be added other obvious details, such as the saving time, avoiding damage to hands or the impossibility of breaking any part of the dishes, as sometimes happens when washing by hand. Although there is a factor that is not cited and must be taken into account: the ecological impact of its manufacture.

To be sustainable, it is necessary that dishwashers have a useful life as long as possibleThat is why we recommend that if you are going to buy one you follow the advice in our dishwasher buying guide.