The OCU asks HP up to € 150 for the owners of their printers to block third-party cartridges

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), through Euroconsumers -the group to which it belongs-, claims Hewlett Packard (HP) to pay damages to consumers in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Brazil for the incompatibility of their printers with third-party cartridges.

Said organization asks the company to immediately stop this practice, which it describes as “misleading, harmful and anti-competitive”. For this reason, it asks for each owner affected by these practices an amount up to 150 euros, just like they did in USA.

In case of not obtaining a satisfactory answer, the OCU and the rest of the European organizations “are willing to take collective action to get a proper repair for the consumers”.

The organization explains that, since 2016, HP it has touted that its printers were compatible with third-party cartridges, but “in practice they were not.”

“HP has been promoting for years that its printers are compatible with other cartridges. But after a firmware update, users received an error message when installing them, which forced them to change them for more expensive ones or even to change printers. For consumer organizations it is an anticompetitive and deceptive practice, which must cease and for which it must compensate those affected”, The OCU claims on its website.

The user organization believes that this HP practice related to the planned obsolescence It is not only “misleading”, but also “unsustainable”, as it “increases the volume of waste.”

The organization recalls that similar claims have recently been settled in the US, agreeing to compensate each plaintiff with between 100 and 150 dollars.

Also on November 17 of last year, the Italian Competition Authority concluded that HP was responsible for the same charges and received a penalty of 10 million euros. The Italian law that allowed that decision is derived from a European directive, which, in the opinion of the OCU, means that similar charges can be claimed in other countries of Europe.

