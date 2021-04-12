The OCU analyzes when is the best time to change TV to save a lot of money | Life

Is it already time to retire your old television? If you are thinking of buying a new TV, we will tell you what is the best time to do it and save a lot of money, according to the OCU.

Due to the health crisis, in the last year we have spent more time at home than ever, and many people have realized that their television leaves a lot to be desired. And it is that, when we make a more intensive use of a device, we realize the deficiencies that it has.

If you consider that the time has come for your old TV to pass away, before launching to buy a new TV, if you want to save on your new acquisition it is important that you take into account some things.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) makes it clear that, To buy a cheaper TV and spend as little money as possible, it is vitally important to choose the most appropriate time. Although a priori it may seem silly, by choosing the appropriate date we can save a lot of money.

When buying a new TV there are a number of aspects that you should take into account, in this report we explain the top 10 to get it right.

But, What is the best time of the year to buy a cheaper TV? The OCU clarifies it to us: we must be attentive to the moment in which the manufacturers renew their range, since at the moment in which the novelties of the current year arrive on the market, they want to get rid of the stock of the previous year.

In Spain, Sony is the brand that tends to launch its new range of televisions first. In general, the new Sony TVs start to be marketed at the end of March, at which time you can buy the cheapest models from the previous year.

Xiaomi televisions have arrived in our country with a range of products focused on the low and mid-range of TVs. Do you want to find out if it is really worth buying one of these TVs and what should you take into account?

Samsung is the next manufacturer, and its new models usually arrive in April. Later, already in the month of May, the new LG televisions also make their debut in store windows. Philips and Panasonic, on the other hand, usually wait until the summer to launch their new range of Smart TVs.

What’s more, you also have to keep in mind the big sporting events, since when its celebration is very close, the prices of televisions tend to rise. Euro 2021 and the Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner (in case they stick to their schedule today), so don’t wait until summer to buy your new TV or prices will go up.