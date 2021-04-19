The OCU affirms that the best supermarket hummus is not the one from Mercadona as everyone says | Life

Hummus has become a star appetizer in Spain. In recent years they can already be found in all supermarkets, but which one is the healthiest?

Hummus has been part of the Arab and Greek gastronomic culture for centuries, but it was a few years ago that it has gained special prominence in Spain. Now you see dishes with this recipe everywhere and there is a debate about which is the best supermarket brand that sells it.

If asked among the population, the Mercadona hummus seems to win, however, the OCU does not think the same. The Organization of Consumers and Users in Spain has carried out a study to determine which is the healthiest recipe with the best value for money.

This dish made from chickpea, tahini paste, lemon and spices supposes an important nutritional contribution with great benefits if we include it in the diet. Being the chickpea the great protagonist gives us a ba good amount of protein and fiber. In addition, it does not have many fats and the carbohydrates that we eat with hummus are absorbed slowly.

Most supermarkets use common psychological tricks, like removing windows so you don’t notice the passage of time or remember to go outside. But there are also specific strategies. We are going to see 5 secret tricks that Mercadona and Lidl use to help you buy more.

It’s a quite filling dish, perfect to take between meals and thus not arrive very hungry for food. It gives us a lot of energy to get through the day and prevents us from indulging in other foods full of fats or sugars. If you are looking to eat more legumes and vegetables, you can accompany it with carrots or celery instead of bread.

Its preparation is very simple but many people opt for the already prepared recipes that are in supermarkets such as Mercadona or Carrefour. It is precisely the Carrefour container that is the best valued by the OCU “for its excellent value for money”.

In this studio 46 recipes have been analyzed of the different brands that market it. most, based on the OCU result, have a good nutritional contribution and obtain an A or B rating on Nutriscore. The rest, who get an “acceptable” grade C, have been penalized for “excessive salt intake or a poor percentage of chickpeas, which reduces its fiber content“.

We look for increasingly healthy ingredients that protect us and even cure diseases. Superfoods meet these requirements. Include them in your diet!

Carrefour’s classic chickpea hummus costs € 3.95 / kg, but if you want to know the valuation of other brands, you can consult the OCU Market application where the Nutriscore valuation of each one is indicated. It is a very useful tool to carry while shopping and thus discard little recommended health products.

The study has also assessed the nutritional quality of other spreads like guacamole which can also be very beneficial to health, although the OCU advises monitoring the percentages of ingredients and the amount of additives they incorporate.