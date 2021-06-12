The OCU advises against using booster seats in the car

THE WORLD

The approved ones can be used from the age of 4, but they do not guarantee sufficient protection in the event of a side impact.

As the children grow, the children’s chairs they are getting small. It is normal. And they should be replaced by models for older children, corresponding to groups 2 and 3. However, given the space they occupy and what they weigh, It is common for them to be replaced by a hoist, but it is a wrong decision and even dangerous for the child, warns the Organization of Consumers and Users.

Although the employment of elevators is legal from the age of 4, OCU advises against its use, as well as removing the back of the child seat (some allow it). The organization believes that the elevators they do not guarantee sufficient protection to the child in the event of a side impact, a common type of crash in cities.

The lifters can begin to be used when the minors exceed 105 cm in height and exceed 15 kilos. But if they do not exceed 125 cm in height, it is mandatory that the lift has a backrest, which can be removed after that height and up to 135 cm.

Alternative seats for 90 euros

However, it is more advisable to buy a seat adapted to the child’s size. For example, among the 30 chairs in group 2/3 (indicated for children between 15 and 36 kg in weight, between 4 and 12 years old) analyzed and published in the magazine Compra Maestra, There are models with an excellent value for money that are sold from 90 euros. Of course, we can find a booster for just 10 or 20 euros.

By the way, although the law only requires the use of a chair until the child is 1.35 cm tall, OCU advises to use it until it reaches 1.50 meters, as established in other European countries, considering that it is safer than simply using the adult belt.

At the same time, advises against the use of some devices other than the child seat, such as harness buckle protectors, double belts, extenders and adult belt guidance systems. They are not approved, they can make it difficult to untie the child in an emergency; and some are even contrary to the regulations. In these cases, the organization asks the authorities to withdraw from the market as soon as possible.

