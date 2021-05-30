The oceans could stop capturing CO2 due to climate change

05/30/2021 at 11:03 AM CEST

The ocean is ready to absorb much of the carbon dioxide found in the atmosphere. In fact, its capture is one more way of creating a balance in the marine environment itself and many of the organisms survive thanks to it. However, like most natural resources, it has a limit. A limit that is also close to being exceeded and that could turn the oceans into a new CO2 emitter that contributes, in the future, to global warming.

The ocean has functioned as a sink for carbon generated by human activities since the industrial revolution. The seas have a great capture capacity, hence more than 90% of the CO2 present in the biosphere is dissolved in the ocean.

As the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere increases, the ocean surface absorbs increasing amounts, but also undergoes changes, such as acidification and global warming.

These changes alter the delicate balance between the different processes involved, weakening the ocean’s catchment capacity. This is very relevant, since, without ocean and land sinks, atmospheric CO2 levels would approach 600 ppm (parts per million), 50% more than the 410 ppm registered in 2019, already well above what is necessary to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius.

This is warned by a new report by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) in which a group of researchers points out a number of unknown processes that need to be studied further.

As pointed out by one of the authors of the article and researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, Jesús Arrieta, it is about “establishing research priorities, pointing out the most worrying issues and the parts of the carbon cycle that we know the worst about & rdquor ;.

“The functioning of our planet depends on this delicate balance, a certain amount of carbon dioxide is necessary in the atmosphere, but with human activity we have displaced that balance and now there is more CO2 in the atmosphere than at any previous time in our history. species & rdquor ;, points out Arrieta.

Faced with this situation, the report presents a synthesis of the state of knowledge on the role of the oceans in the carbon cycle and also establishes a roadmap. The objective is to provide decision-makers with the knowledge necessary to advance the research necessary for the development of climate change mitigation and adaptation policies for the next decade.

Using engineering to capture carbon from the atmosphere?

In this sense, the researchers propose that an important effort be made to evaluate the different mitigation strategies that have been proposed for withdraw the amount “surplus & rdquor; carbon in the atmosphere using different geoengineering techniques.

Until now, most studies on these techniques have been preliminary and have not evaluated the impacts that their use could have on the marine environment.

“They have been small, low-scale projects & rdquor ;, indicates Arrieta, who points out that it is necessary to opt for new technologies“ that allow us know if these proposals are safe or potentially dangerous& rdquor ;.

The implementation of these specific studies is “urgent”, given that it is necessary to prepare adequately for the moment when the need to remove carbon from the ocean becomes imperative.

Thus, there are different proposals based on stimulating natural biological processes known as “biological pumps & rdquor; that capture atmospheric carbon and send it to the deep ocean.

Techniques have also been considered based on chemically capturing CO2 at the surface and pumping it to the bottom of the ocean so that it is sequestered in those deep layers.

Before using any of these technologies, it is necessary to evaluate its “side effects & rdquor; and long-term consequences, given that human technological interference, even for good reason, can also alter the fragile marine ecosystem.

The IOC report further examines available observations and research to determine whether the ocean will continue to “help & rdquor; humanity or if it will turn against them, making it difficult to mitigate and adapt to warming. “This situation is worrying, and we need to know how it will work, doing experiments and studies and drawing conclusions,” Arrieta insists.

Reference study: https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000376708

