The Ocean X-Prix already has finalist teams after the two semifinals

Many had been the doubts about Extreme E due to the format used in the Desert X-Prix and on the first day of the Ocean X-Prix, exchanging the qualifying races for an individual timed session. However, the semifinals of the second round of the championship held on the beaches of Dakar’s Pink Lake have dispelled some of these questions. And is that in two semifinals full of emotion, with the first overtaking, the RXR, X44, JBXE and Veloce Racing drivers have secured the desired ticket to the grand final of the event, the first race to be held with four Odyssey 21s competing in parallel.

Semifinal 1

The first semifinal brought together the ‘roosters’ of the weekend and this was how it was noticed at the start. In fact, Mattias Ekström gave the surprise by taking the outside line and was placed leader against the closed duel between Johan Kristoffersson and Sébastien Loeb. In fact, the Abt CUPRA driver reached the first angle in the lead and managed to fully lead the first lap of the race. Behind, Kristofferson was looking for alternative routes to overcome the Swedish pilot after starring in a maneuver to the limit in the first angle, opting for an outer line attached to the water that served to leave Loeb behind in the foreground.

Loading tweet … 1398958166071824385

The three Odyssey 21s were glued into the stop zone to make the driver change. A maneuver in which the pair formed by Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor were the fastest, thus positioning themselves as new leaders. Cristina Gutiérrez left with the 4×4 of Team X44 stuck Molly Taylor, while Jutta Kleinschmidt had a problem starting the car and it gave up land that it could no longer recover. Despite the attempts of ‘Tortu’ to overcome Taylor, the positions were already changing and RXR and X44 took the first two places for the final.

Results Semifinal 1 of the Ocean X-PRIX of the 2021 season of Extreme E

Pos.PilotsTeamTime 1stJohan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor

Rosberg X Racing

11: 05.02ºSébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez

Team X44

+2.26

3rd Mattias Ekström / Jutta Kleinschmidt

Abt CUPRA

+3.24

Semifinal 2 – ‘Crazy Race’

Equal or more exciting was the second semifinal, also called ‘Crazy Race’. Even if the fight for victory has been void once Kevin Hansen has taken the lead With the JBXE Odyssey 21, the duel for second place has been passionate. And it is that Veloce Racing has decided to cross its lineup of drivers with respect to its rivals and Jamie Chadwick has taken the start against Timmy Hansen and Oliver Bennet. A movement that in the first instance has been favorable to the Hispano-Suiza team since Oliver Benett has overtaken Chadwick at the equator of the first lap.

Loading tweet … 1398971094342717442

Once the change of pilots was done, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky had no opposition to take the JBXE Odyssey 21 to the finish and achieve victory, while from behind the duel between Hispano-Suiza and Veloce Racing intensified. In fact, Stéphane Sarrazin managed to turn the tables and beat the Spanish Christine Gampaoli with a maneuver somewhat to the limit. The veteran French rider thus secured the last ticket to the final, a well-deserved award for a Veloce Racing team that had a debut at Extreme E in Saudi Arabia to forget.

Results Semifinal 2 of the Ocean X-PRIX of the season 2021 of Extreme E

Pos.PilotsTeamTime1stKevin Hansen / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

JBXE

11: 24.0

2nd Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick

Veloce Racing

+33.24

3rd Oliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli

Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy

+29.70