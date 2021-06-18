The obvious reason why Fernando Tatis Jr. wouldn’t go to the home run derby

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the Home run derby for an obvious and solid reason in the MLB.

It is no secret to anyone that most fans want to see that 340 million player in the home run derby competing with net power home runners in the league. MLBHowever, that may not happen and not because of the famous cabal that they do not hit after participating in said event because of the fatigue on their shoulders.

Which is the reason?

At the end of the Spring Trainig and at the beginning of the 2021 season, Fernando Tatis Jr. He presented severe problems in his left shoulder that even spoke of a possible surgery.

However, the general manager of the team reported that possibly at the end of the season the Dominican will have surgery on his left shoulder to break the ice with that injury that has been affecting him since he was a prospect.

Although he is leading the MLB on home runsIt is not at all coherent to go an activity that is not mandatory and that many more will come, forcing your shoulder could be a great impulse to make your injury worse and you miss the rest of the season.