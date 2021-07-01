“The objective, the medals; the competition will put us where we deserve ”

07/01/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

The point guard Sergio Llull considered that the objective of the Spanish team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be “to try to be up and fight for the medals”, since they are a team with “very ambitious goals” that has three consecutive metals in the last Olympic events, although he clarified that it will be the competition that places them where they deserve.

“The goals of this group have always been very ambitious, and this year is not going to be any different.. The Games are a very difficult competition and more so this year that the format has changed and you have no margin for error, you have to be on top from day one, but the goal is to try to be up there and fight for the medals, then the competition will place us where we deserve, “he said, after training this Thursday at the Wizink Center in Madrid.

Great career with the national team

The Balearic base of Real Madrid was shown “happy to be another year” with the national team, In which he has since 2009 with four golds (one World Cup and three Eurobasket), one silver and two bronzes in his particular showcase, and he said that they are working “very well”, despite having “a shorter concentration” than other summers.

Of those medals, Llull has two Olympics, the silver from London 2012 and the bronze from Rio 2016, among which he has no preference. “I keep both, I can’t choose one,” he said. “They are just as difficult to achieve and because we are privileged, having played two Games in my case and to have obtained a medal in both, “he added.

Among these 18 players, the 12 will be on the final list – already complete after the return of power forward Pierre Oriola after a few days of isolation due to close contact with a positive – There are several mixed generations, from Pau Gasol at 41 to 19 at Real Madrid center Usman Garuba.

Multiple generations

“There are many generations together in the team, that’s a good sign, Because the most veteran, as they already did with us, continue to show us the way, the younger ones try to instill those values ​​in those who are even younger, and those who have just obtained their driving license, learning very quickly. There is a future and for a long time in the national team, “said Llull.

The Menorcan guard will assume the captaincy at his club, Real Madrid, after the retirement of Felipe Reyes. “We will miss him a lot, but on the other hand proud to be the captain of Real Madrid. I have said it many times, I have learned from the best that Felipe is, I will try to be at his height, wanting to face next season and to fight for the objectives that we set ourselves, “he explained.

The white team has experienced a lot of shocks this season, like several injuries and several players who have gone to the American NBA.

“When you have so much experience you cannot stop learning and trying to get through difficult moments in the best possible way. In this season, unfortunately we have done a master’s degree in that, in overcomingNow we have to change the chip and think about the selection, “he concluded.

