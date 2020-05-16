Although the NBA intends to start the activities of the new season 2020/21 from next December (required by the current situation of the coronavirus), and thus removing two months of competition, the intention of the league is to play the 82 corresponding matches of each of the 30 franchises in the regular season. This has been recently reported Adrian Wojnarowski, an ESPN journalist. His words have been the following:

“The priority is clear. Playing the 82 games of the regular season is a practically immovable decision. Although the schedule is going to be shortened, the NBA’s income will go down considerably. All the games that can be played will be played to minimize the economic impact caused by the coronavirus health crisis as much as possible. “

—- Freak says NO! – @ Giannis_An34 x #NBATogetherLive pic.twitter.com/XuBlDVJuj9 – NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2020

.