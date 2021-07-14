the objective is to return to mobiles without large modules without giving up advances in photography

The cameras of mobile phones grow in number and size and that collides with the minimum of making them as thin as possible, even more than the battery (one of the most voluminous components), hence any advance that, without compromising the photographic result, allow to have the necessary elements for these functions. To that end, Samsung is researching metalens technology, which promise to achieve what a system several curved lenses superimposed on a much narrower surface.

The usual thing, both in mobile photography and in that of cameras per se, is that the objectives are made by several lenses of different curvature or elements, which is sometimes indicated in the specifications (we saw it in detail when talking about being ‘free -form ‘of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +). This allows the light to pass in a similar way as it would with a single lens, but eliminating aberrations and increasing sharpness, and the idea is achieve the same with a very thin flat lens system.

Peeking goodbye to large camera modules

The brand has confirmed that works in metalens technology during the Nano Korea 2021 industry event, according to TheElec. Lee Shi-woo, senior vice president and director of Samsung’s research and development institute, said this, pointing out that they hope that this system will replace the traditional curved lens that we described in the previous paragraph.

The key to this system is that a flat lens system is used with nanoparticles instead of curved lenses so that the light ends up refracting in the same way as with a standard (and thicker) system. Hence, the idea is that in the end that hump to which we have become accustomed, so prominent in mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, is reduced a lot.

According to these statements, the company hopes to incorporate it not only into its products, but also produce them for other brands also. Although for this it will have to be ready and at the moment they have not given a deadline.

In line with this, the brand recently presented the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, whose objective is be able to reduce the thickness of the sensors that are incorporated into current mobiles. Of course, although it kept 50 megapixels, the pixels were particularly small (0.46 microns).

For a long time, work has been done on metalenses in different laboratories, as we saw for example with the MIT autofocus metalens, although in this particular case we already mentioned that one of the bumps in the road was mass production. Samsung has a good infrastructure network and a lot of experience in the manufacture of components, so we will see if they can find the desired product and it ends up reaching mobile phones as will that new sensor, already in production.