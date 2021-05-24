“The objective is for Real Valladolid to achieve direct promotion”

05/24/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

EFE

The president of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazário, has assured this Monday, at a press conference, 48 hours after confirming the team’s relegation to Second Division, that the goal is to achieve “direct promotion next season”, since it is going to be between the “two or three best budgets of Second division”.

To do this, it has anticipated that “The club is already working on it and, next week, there will be news about the changes that are going to take place.“And what happens, mainly, to sign a new sports director and a new coach, after the dismissals of Miguel Ángel Gómez and Sergio González.

In addition, they will seek find “the best balance for the squad”, in which there are already “40 players with a contract”Therefore, “the creation of the team will not be difficult, as it already has an important base”, although it will be the sports director and the coach who will decide who they will have and who will not.

Ronaldo has acknowledged that “It will not be easy” to achieve that challenge set for the next campaign, but he has insisted that his wish is for the team to “return to the First Division and to do so, in addition, through the two places that give direct access to the category”, for which he hopes to have the “support” of the fans.

A hobby that seems to have turned its back on him in recent months, although the Brazilian star has indicated that it “should not be angry” about his “private life”, in relation to the criticism of the supporters for their attitude in the last matches, since he has challenged to find “an owner of a football club who has been with him more during the time of the pandemic.”

“This is soccer. When you win, everything is fine, but when you lose, of course they won’t send you flowers“, he commented, while clarifying that he is” sad and disappointed “by what happened, but also” strong and motivated “to continue with the purposes he announced when he arrived at the club, three seasons ago.

In this sense, he has specified that his stage at Real Valladolid will end when he has “left a legacy” in the city and in the entity: “when the club has been consolidated in the First Division, the Sports City is made and the stadium is our property, “he added.

At that time, “the club, healthy and with income, will become a good bet for anyone, since it is a great club and a great city”, although the sale of Real Valladolid is not something that worries him “since there is still much to do and to achieve.”

“I have not received any offer for the club,” warned Ronaldo, who has clarified that “he does not regret” being its maximum shareholder, since he is where he wants to be, “excited” with what he is doing and with motivation to “learn from mistakes and look ahead”.

Although he considers that “not having achieved permanence in First is a brutal failure“He has defended that he” trusted “that it was going to be achieved and that Sergio González could reverse the situation, hence he decided to keep him at the head of the team until the end.

In this regard, he pointed out that “according to the data, 55% of the teams that maintain their technician in a crisis situation achieve better results and move forward” but it is also that he chose to keep Sergio and Miguel Ángel Gómez “out of loyalty”, because they “achieved a promotion and two stays”.

Taking stock of this season he has admitted that this is “very bad”, because he believed that “he would suffer less” and “the worst came” and believes that “with the fans in the stadium, surely those missing points would have been achieved” to have been able to achieve permanence.

“Now a new project is starting and we are going to work to make the team rise. And we do it with enthusiasm and motivation, to achieve it as soon as possible, because I think this club has to be in First fighting for goals higher than permanence, “he added.

Finally, it has advanced his intention to “have a female team in the clubBut to do this, first you have to have sufficient facilities, with that Sports City, since now there are only four fields for twelve teams, and two of them are reserved for the first team. ”