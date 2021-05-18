The OBD test that make the ITV of the cars tougher

The ITV OBD test has not been carried out for a long time in vehicle inspections carried out at Spanish stations. What does it consist of? Take note.

May 17, 2021 (10:35 CET)

How to know if you have expired ITV with all the delays caused by Covid-19

If you have a vehicle 11 years old or older, you may not have even realized that, Since last 2018, more exhaustive tests have been carried out at the ITV based on the OBD connection offered by these vehicles. Those cars that were manufactured under the Euro 5 and Euro 6 regulations, that is, the enrolled as of January 1, 2011, or industrial since January 1, 2014, go through the so-called OBD test when they visit an ITV.

This is a test that has already been carried out in the United States for several decades and that has been applied in the rest of the countries of the world over time. This OBD test has no other mystery than that of check all vehicle sensors to monitor possible vehicle malfunctions. In the same way that they can do in workshops, they can detect faults that escape the human eye.

The objective to perform this test is twofold: on the one hand, check that the vehicle’s emissions are within normal parameters; and secondly, which is also related to the first, for detect any attempt to cheat or manipulate unauthorized in the car and its mechanics. In such a way that it is not only analyzed if a vehicle pollutes or not, it also looks for its safety.

The OBD is nothing more than the vehicle on-board diagnostic system (On Board Diagnostics). Your checkup was approved by the Royal Decree 920/2017 and it is mandatory whenever a vehicle that meets the aforementioned age visits an ITV station: they not only measure their emissions, also your mileage, your lights, software bugs, stability control, etc.. At the moment, it has been found that this OBD test has detected failures that could not be detected before in 10 percent of the vehicles inspected.