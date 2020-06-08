The Obamas, virtual ceremony speeches are a success | .

Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama together with his wife, Michelle, made speeches during the virtual ceremony “Dear Class of 2020” YouTube becoming a success.

The duo, along with a broad, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom bradyoffered inspiring messages hoping to encourage new graduates.

Despite the current situation caused by a policeman who killed the citizen George Floyd everyone lurking.

The former president told graduates that the coronavirus-fueled pandemic shed light on a host of current problems in the United States.

“Although these times are frightening and uncertain, they are also a wake-up call. And they are an incredible opportunity for your generation, “Obama said.

As has always been true at key moments in history, it’s going to depend on young people to go out there and rewrite what is possible. So, as this year’s graduates prepare for the next stage of what I know will be a remarkable journey, I wanted to give them a few quick pieces of advice: First, do what you think is right, not just what’s convenient or what’s expected or what’s easy. While you have this time, think about the values ​​that matter to you the most. Too many graduates who feel the pressure to immediately start running that race for success skip the step of asking themselves what’s really important. Second, listen to each other, respect each other, and use all that critical thinking you’ve developed from your education to help promote the truth. Finally, even if it all seems broken, have faith in our democracy. Get involved — and vote. Don’t fall for the easy cynicism that says nothing can change — or that there’s only one way to bring about change. America has always made progress because young people dared to hope. Your generation is making sure that’s true of our present — and our future, too. I know you can do it — I couldn’t be prouder of all of you. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Jun 7, 2020 at 4:47 PDT

Beyoncé delivered an exciting almost 10 minute speech for graduates. She spoke about the recent protests and shared her secrets to the success and importance of ownership.

Michelle Obama said the ongoing protests after the death of Floyd they are a “direct result of decades of prejudice, prejudice and inequality.”

So much has changed so quickly. And if any of you are confused, or scared, or angry — or just plain overwhelmed — I just want you to know that you aren’t alone. I am feeling all of that, too. And I tried to put together some of my thoughts — for the # Classof2020 and everyone out there using their voice to fight for justice right now. To anyone out there who feels invisible: Please know that your story matters. Your ideas matter. Your experiences matter. Your vision for what our world can and should be matters. Your anger — that matters too. But left on its own, it will only corrode, destroy, and sow chaos — on the inside and out. Dr. King was angry. Sojourner Truth was angry. Lucretia Mott, Cesar Chavez, the folks at Stonewall — they were all angry. But they were also driven by compassion, by principle — by hope. And if you hold strong with the same faith that carried all those giants before you toward real, measurable progress — you will change the course of history. So what does that mean for our time? If you’re spending a lot of time hashtagging and posting right now, that’s useful, especially during a pandemic. But it’s only a beginning. Go further. Text everybody you know to join you in exercising their constitutional right to protest. Send all your friends a link to register to vote at WhenWeAllVote.org/register. And show up to vote in every election. This is how you can finish the work that the generations before you started. By staying open and hopeful, even through tough times. Even through discomfort and pain. Channel your feelings into activism and into this democracy that was designed to respond to those who vote. # Classof2020, and every one of you out there doing the hard work of progress, you all are exactly what we need right now — and for the years and decades to come. I love you all. I believe in you all. This is your time. @reachhigher @youtube A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jun 7, 2020 at 7:07 PDT

He also said he understands those who are “scared or confused or angry, or just overwhelmed” with the events of the past few months.

For her part, the singer Taylor Swift He said that his graduation from high school was not what he expected. The singer told a story about how she was on tour and unable to go to her own ceremony.

Singer and rapper Lizzo started the ceremony with an exciting performance. While holding her flute, the singer of “Truth Hurts” played the classic “Pomp and Circumstance” before congratulating the graduates as the New York Philharmonic accompanied her.

