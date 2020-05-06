The Organization of American States (OAS) has manipulated without attending to any of the diplomatic precepts that founded it, nor to the democratic values ​​that should govern it according to its own statutes, the reality born of popular expression emanating from the ballot box in Bolivia.

The supranational entity led by the governments of the United States, judging by the actions of the OAS that always agree with those of the US government without any disagreement, not even in the face of situations such as the incarceration of Jorge Glas based on a montage, and like the 40,000 deaths caused by the shortage of medicines in Venezuela because of the economic blockade.

He is the current secretary general of that diplomatic forum, the Uruguayan Luis Almagro, the one that has positioned the OAS totally with the interests of the North American governments, which earned him the expulsion of his party, the powerful Center-Left Broad Front of Uruguay, currently in power.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has published a document in which it clearly indicates that there has been fraud in Bolivia, fitting this perfectly into the coup strategy that the Bolivian oligarchy had already prepared months before election day: ignorance of the results if they did not win to start a coup tactic in the country like that of Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, with Carlos Mesa as its “legitimate president”.

The OAS Mission expresses its deep concern and surprise at the drastic and difficult to justify change in the trend of the preliminary results known after the polls closed. At 19.40 on Sunday, October 20, the TSE released the results of the TREP. Those figures clearly indicated a second round, a trend that coincided with the only authorized quick count and with the statistical exercise of the Mission. Our information was shared today with the TSE and the Chancellery. At 20.10 yesterday, the TSE stopped releasing preliminary results, by decision of the plenary, with more than 80% of the minutes counted. 24 hours later, the TSE presented data with an inexplicable change in trend that drastically changes the fate of the election and generates loss of confidence in the electoral process. OAS.

The real trend that had been established with the approval of the OAS, was the one that marked that Evo Morales It was close to 50%, and Carlos Mesa, 40%, has been the same throughout the vote count. Therefore, the OAS tries to manipulate taking advantage of the fact that the technical electoral language is not dominated by the whole of society.

A change in trend would have been that Evo Morales would have appeared with 80% of the votes and Carlos Mesa with 20%, but not that the leader of the left has gone from 45 to 47% and the leader of the right has gone from 38 to 37%. They are variations that respond to the advance of the scrutiny, since not in all areas the candidates have the same support.

The OAS He has acted perversely because he knew that the remaining 17% to count was from rural areas. This implies two fundamental questions to understand the results: on the one hand, the transmission of these minutes is usually delayed due to infrastructure issues, and on the other, in these areas Evo Morales it has support well above its average in the rest of the country.

The US-led organization through Luis Almagro He also knew that there were 850,000 votes to count, and that Evo Morales only needed less than a third of them to win in the first round.

Yes Evo It obtained 45% of the supports on average, including the areas where the least concert it raises, it was expected that in the areas where it is voted the most, that percentage would rise, so after verifying and counting the minutes from rural areas, the presidential candidacy of the MORE He obtained that 10% difference with respect to Carlos Mesa’s necessary to win in the first round.

>> Forgotten considerations in the erroneous and hasty analysis of the elections in Bolivia <<

These data and considerations, fundamental to understanding the Bolivian political scene, are eliminated by the OAS, to create a story without context in which electoral fraud has been present in the country, and thus subtract enough legitimacy from Evo Morales to open the door to a possible coup.

