The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti leaks into networks, with a supposed presentation at the end of the month

05/05/2021 at 6:28 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

We continue with a semiconductor crisis that is leaving many of the world’s electronics stores out of stock. The factories continue to have problems in terms of the production rate, and currently it is an odyssey to acquire a graphics card, next generation console or certain consumer electronics products. NVIDIA has been one of the most affected, and in order to move forward in the face of all the scarcity, speculation and mining panorama, it is expected that at the end of the month we will meet the new members of the 30 series. RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

For several days, information about the technical specifications of both graphics has been coming out, as well as images of users who already have one of them. Regarding the RTX 3080 Ti, we would be talking about a model that would be between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The information obtained through the VideoCardz portal refers to a graph with 80 Clusters, which contain some 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 cores focused on raytracing, 320 Tensor cores, 12GB of memory and a 384-bit bus memory, offering technical specifications that border on what is seen in the RTX 3090. The price is expected to be around the $ 1,000.

Just to confirm from my end – the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon ™ ️. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that’s a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on … pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa – Moore’s Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021

As for the 3070 Ti, its power would be in an intermediate point between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. Although the presentation of these graphs would be for May 31, its launch is expected to the first week of June. However, we will have to wait to find out if NVIDIA pronounces on it and we know the official details.