The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs hit the laptop assault, which in the midst of a crisis are our best asset to get new hardware

NVIDIA does not stitch without thread. And it is that it has just made a move expected by many video game enthusiasts: it has presented the new graphics processors GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti. These GPUs consolidate the entry-level family of graphics solutions with Ampere architecture, so, on paper, they are the ideal options for gamers on a tight budget.

These two graphics processors have been designed, according to NVIDIA, to offer us solid 1080p performance and with ray tracing turned on. In fact, according to this company the two newcomers to the GeForce RTX 30 family are twice as fast as their predecessors. It will be interesting to check as soon as one of the first laptops equipped with one of these GPUs falls into our hands.

And, as we have anticipated from the title of this article, at the moment the GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti graphics processors are going to land on gaming laptops. Users are fully aware of how difficult it is being get new hardware, especially if it is graphics hardware, in the midst of the semiconductor crisis.

Fortunately, getting a new laptop is a bit easier because at the moment they are not falling so blatantly into the clutches of speculators. In the table that we publish below these lines we collect the main characteristics of all the processors of the GeForce RTX 30 family for laptops that NVIDIA currently has in its portfolio.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Processors for Laptops – Tech Specs

geforce rtx 3080

geforce rtx 3070

geforce rtx 3060

geforce rtx 3050 ti

geforce rtx 3050

cuda nuclei

6144

5120

3840

2560

2048

tensor cores

192

160

120

80

64

rt cores

48

40

30

twenty

16

clock frequency (Mhz)

1245-1710

1290-1620

1283-1703

1035-1695

1057-1740

gpu consumption (watts)

80-150

80-125

60-115

35-80

35-80

standard memory configuration

16GB GDDR6 / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

6 GB GDDR6

4 GB GDDR6

4 GB GDDR6

memory interface

256 bits

256 bits

192 bits

128 bit

128 bit

ray tracing cores

2nd generation

2nd generation

2nd generation

2nd generation

2nd generation

tensor cores

3rd generation

3rd generation

3rd generation

3rd generation

3rd generation

architecture

Ampere

Ampere

Ampere

Ampere

Ampere

pci express 4.0

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

hdmi 2.1

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

nvidia encoder

5th generation

5th generation

5th generation

5th generation

5th generation

nvidia decoder

7th generation

7th generation

7th generation

7th generation

7th generation

Goal: democratize ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology in notebooks

NVIDIA has confirmed that laptops equipped with its new GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs will have a starting price of 799 dollars (657 euros approximately), so we can hope that some of them will be available in Europe with an approximate price of 800 euros.

Like the other graphics processors in the GeForce RTX 30 family with Ampere architecture, the new GPUs feature 2nd generation RT cores and 3rd generation Tensor cores. Furthermore, DLSS 2.0 technology is a key piece in his proposal because it is his best asset to sustain a solid 1080p frame rate when we activate ray tracing.

According to NVIDIA, laptops equipped with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU will offer us at 1080p a frame rate of up to 144 FPS

In fact, according to NVIDIA laptops equipped with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU will offer us at 1080p a frame rate of up to 144 FPS and a total latency of less than 25 ms in competitive games like ‘Overwatch’ or ‘Valorant’. As soon as we can thoroughly analyze one of these laptops we will see if these graphics processors live up to expectations.

Some of the manufacturers that will integrate the new NVIDIA GPUs in their laptops will be Acer, ASUS, Alienware, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI or Razer. The first computers to incorporate these graphics processors will be available during the next summer.