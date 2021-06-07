The nutritional supplement 92% effective in stimulating brain function, according to a recent study

In recent months, one of the hottest health topics has focused on brain and cognitive function and the prevention of diseases related to mental health. Based on this, much has been said about the importance of diet and lifestyle-focused habits, in such a way that numerous recommendations have come to light on the best foods and supplements to enhance brain function. Such is the case of a recent study that confirms the effectiveness of a novel product-supplement powder, created as an effective replacement for the essential nutrients provided by certain whole food meals and which are essential for brain and neurological function in children and adults.

First thing’s first. The brain is a fundamental part of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and is responsible for regulate most functions of the body and mind. This includes from vital functions such as breathing and regulating the heart rate, to the most basic functions such as sleep, hunger and appetite or the sexual instinct; even the highest functions such as thinking, remembering or speaking. Ultimately the brain is the captain of everything that happens in the body.

Fortunately every day we have more evidence and studies on how to improve and enhance brain function, through diet and supplements that provide specific nutrients for optimal and complex operation. The article was published in the reviewed journal Alternative Therapies. The findings indicate that the carefully developed nutritional supplement: IQed Smart Nutrition, can help support key functions for people with a wide range of prevalent mental health diagnoses, including autism, apraxia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other obscure diagnoses, but equally challenging, covering topics directly related to brain function such as speech, cognitive and motor processing.

It is worth mentioning that before consuming the supplement, speech and communication deficits were the area of ​​greatest difficulty reported for this population and affected 83.8% of those surveyed. The surprising thing? After supplementation, expressive speech improved for 85.7% of the participants and the factor of increase of vocalizations (sounds, words) showed the highest observed improvement of 88.1%, among all factors of speech and speech. combined communication. The results were relevant in children and adults, who presented some type of disease of the aforementioned.

While some might think that this is a supplement that is only focused on treating specific mental health problems that not all of us suffer from, the good news is that the study yielded highly relevant data for the entire population considering other common categories related to brain and neurological functioning in all human beings. Not in vain More than 67% of respondents reported improvements in all areas analyzed:

– Speak 77.6%

– Oral motor skills 63.2%

– Receptive capacity 69.6%

– Concentration 65.1%

– Motor planning 77.6%

– Mood 62.3%

– Social skills 59.3%

-Physical / behavioral health 47.3%

According to study co-author Lisa Geng, who is the founder and president of the Cherab Foundation, “As a mother of children with special needs, I have found that the consumption of specific essential nutrients is a key element in accelerating progress.” In addition, the main objective of the study is focused on guiding future research on the importance of dietary interventions and the potential management of neurological conditions using natural food products, vitamin and mineral supplements, and Ayurvedic and botanical ingredients. The focus of this type of supplement is to improve the quality of daily life and provide specific tools that intervene in the proper development of children and adults with disabilities. Best of all, it also works as a preventive nutritional supplement against cognitive decline, related to age and the aging process.

As an aside this supplement comes in the form of protein powder and it is a magnificent natural support to stimulate the functioning of muscles, brain and immune system. It works as a replacement for complete and perfectly balanced meals, it is digestible, easy to consume and good taste. As if that were not enough, its effectiveness has been proven in older adults, since it helps them obtain the daily nutrients necessary to support the functioning of the heart, bones, eyes and immune system. In addition to the obvious benefits to enhance brain function and prevent the risk of developing certain types of dementia and diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Without a doubt one interesting smart food proposal, which improves the quality of life of many people with specific conditions and which in turn provides all the nutrients the body needs for better intellectual performance, with a sharper focus, better learning, memory and greater cognitive function.

