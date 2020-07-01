He Madrid College of Nursing denies the words of the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, when he affirms that the vast majority of health centers closed during the pandemic, due to the impossibility of attending to patients. Some statements that do not correspond to the data of the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, the Ministry states that, in the first week of April, 21 health centers and 87 local clinics remained closed, out of a total of 430 centers and clinics spread throughout the Community of Madrid, this being the highest figure in the entire lockdown. In addition, following the data of the Ministry, 87% of the cases were attended through Primary Care. Regarding the nurses, it must be remembered that they were operative in the centers and clinics that remained open from Monday to Sunday, without forgetting the work of home and telephone care that they carried out with patients and families, whose only reference was their nurse.

At the same time, a part of the Primary Care nurses were referred to the Ifema Hospital, Despite the repeated warnings that were made to the Ministry by the College, precisely because of the serious consequences of a decision of this nature, for the extremely important work carried out in Primary Care.

Thus, from the Madrid College of Nursing it was claimed that all the centers and clinics of the Community of Madrid were kept open, and even requests were made to strengthen the points of continuous care, wherever it is needed.

Finally, the Madrid College of Nursing considers that these kinds of statements that are not true to reality, neither in facts nor in data, disparages the work of Primary Care nurses, since they play a fundamental factor in the social fabric that begins in the family nucleus and is directly connected to the health center.