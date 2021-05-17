The nurses union in the US rejected the end of the mandatory nature of masks

The largest union of nurses in the United States (USA) condemned the recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most places.

“This new CDC guidance is not science-based, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country,” said the executive director of National Nurses United. (NNU), Bonnie Castillo, in a statement.

He added that “now is not the time to relax protection measures” and stated that the union is outraged that the “CDC has made that decision while we are still in the middle of the deadliest pandemic in a century.”

NNU President Jean Ross said that “if the CDC had fully recognized the science in how this virus is transmitted, they would never have issued the new regulation.”

The union asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to release a temporary emergency rule on infectious diseases “without delay.”

“If OSHA does not issue an emergency standard immediately, we will certainly see more unnecessary and preventable infections and deaths, as well as COVID cases among nurses and other frontline workers,” said another NNU president, Zenei Triunfo-Cortez. .

On Saturday, the CDC also redefined its coronavirus guidelines and announced that when schools reopen this fall, students in kindergarten through grade 12 will be required to wear masks because all students will not be fully vaccinated.

With information from Voice of America