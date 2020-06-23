He tries to hide it with verbiage but the truth is that the career of Pique It goes downhill and without brakes. The numbers show that the central Barcelona He is in the twilight of a soccer career with as many achievements as tone outputs. Since 2018, his market value has plummeted by half and this year he will beat his yellow card record in one season. A fact that perfectly summarizes the current level of defense.

And it is that for a while here, Pique He is more protagonist for his outrages at the microphones than for his actions in an axis of defense of Barcelona, ​​an orphan of leadership since the withdrawal of Carles Puyol, all an example of correction and left hand before the enmity against the Real Madrid. The performance of Pique It has dropped dramatically in recent times and the numbers show that its soccer virtues have plummeted.

The fact that summarizes all this theory is related to the number of yellow cards seen by the player. With 8 days to go until the end of the Santander League, Gerard Piqué He has seen nothing more and nothing less than a total of 17 yellow cards, the same as in all of 2016-17, the year in which he marked his maximum number of warnings. A good example of his football downturn is demonstrated in the Spanish championship, where he is the player who has seen the most cards with 12.

Its market value plummets

All this translates into a great drop in market value, as can be seen on the specialized website Transfermarkt. Since May 2018, the date in which the value of the player reached its zenith with 50 million, its price has dropped dramatically to 20 kilos in the last update made last April.

At 33 years old and with a contract until June 2022, everything indicates that we are experiencing the last times of Gerard Piqué in Barcelona. Despite the fact that the numbers show that his game is no longer the same as before, he continues to win covers for his controversial odes and constant darts at Real Madrid. That will always remain …