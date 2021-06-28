The numbers with which Keibert Ruiz asks the Dodgers to be one of the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of Dodgers of the Angels, Keibert ruiz has been on fire in the minor leagues recording good numbers to be uploaded at Big leagues.

Ruiz, who has had a couple of coffee with the Dodgers on the MLB, continues to cause a sensation in the minor leagues registering numbers which makes you think that Dave Roberts can put it on the Big Show at any time.

In yesterday’s journey, Keibert ruiz He homered and contributed to his team’s victory in the Minor Leagues, registering .280 average, nine homers, 23 RBIs and 11 doubles in the affiliate. MLB.

Sayings numbers from Keibert ruiz Has recorded it in 30 games with Oklahoma City Dodgers. At any time, they can upload it to the MLB again.

While in 15 shifts in the Big leagues, registers .200 average, two RBIs and two homers with an .800 OPS.

Will they soon go up to Keibert ruiz at Big leagues?