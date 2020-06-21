Discontent over the refereeing received by the Catalan team at Sánchez Pizjuán, where his team could not pass the tie, Gerard Piqué noted: « It will be very difficult to win this League, because it is not up to us. I see it difficult for Real Madrid to lose points, seeing how these two days have gone will be difficult » However, the numbers of the culé club this season leave the central portrayed.

Barcelona is registering its worst numbers as a visitor in the last 12 years

And it is that Barcelona did not record worse data as a visitor since the 2007-2008 season, a campaign in which it was third behind Real Madrid, champion, and the Villarreal. As we have told in OKDIARIO, the Blaugrana team is choking on the big stadiums this season. His defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu means that the meringue team has earned the average goal, which is why he will be proclaimed champion in the event of a tie with the Barcelona.

The Catalan team started with a defeat at San Mamés in the League and a draw at Sánchez Pizjuán will allow the Real Madrid hunt down the leaderboard if you beat the Real society in Anoeta. Precisely in the Donostia stadium, Barcelona could not pass the tie.

Barcelona concede more than one goal per game

The conceded goals also play for the Whites, and Real Madrid is the team with the fewest goals scored in the championship. The meringue box has conceded 20 goals for the 31 conceded by the Barcelona. Greater defensive solidity than the Catalan club have shown this season the Athletic, the Athletic, the Getafe and the Seville; only teams, next to the Real Madrid, which concede less than one goal per game.

Barcelona, ​​who also lost as a visitor at Mestalla and at the Ciutat de Levante, have five defeats, two more than the previous campaign, and they still have eight days to play. The Catalan team only save their results at the Camp Nou, so they must improve their records away from home if they want to play the title for Real Madrid.