the numbers of the Spanish National Team for the next game against Lithuania

06/07/2021 at 09:10 CEST

The Spanish team faces one of its last duels to prepare for Euro 2021 this Tuesday, June 8 against the Lithuanian National Team, a weak a priori combination in which Spain starts as the undisputed favorite to win. However, the combined results of the last six games cast considerable doubt on those of Luis Enrique, who do not seem to find the key to goal or success.

Thus, six games ago Spain tied for Switzerland at 1-1. The alpine team has always resisted Spain quite well. It should be remembered that in the World Cup in South Africa, Spain began losing against this team to later win the World Cup.

However, the overwhelming and oiled machinery of the National Team immediately thrashed a Germany In low hours, he fell into a relentless 1-6.

It was not the only triumph of it, since it has also managed to beat Georgia 2-1 and Kosovo 3-1. However, they are second-rate mixes that don’t really mean a real challenge for a national team that expects something more.

Therefore, the draw against the current European champion has raised some doubts, although he had the victory at the tip of his boots in the last moment of the match.