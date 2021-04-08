the numbers of the ‘reborn’ before the Classic

The second LaLiga Classic is just around the corner and this season could be a match determining factor in the fight for the league title in which this year there is a third participant -and favorite to lead the race-, Atlético de Madrid. FC Barcelona Y Real Madrid occupy the second and third place of the classification, respectively, separated by only colons, after having had a doubtful start to the campaign in which the rojiblancos knew how to take advantage of it.

However, in the second round of the championship they both knew how to put the highest gear so as not to end up getting off the hook altogether and the roles were reversed. Both Zidane and Koeman knew how to find the key to plug in their players and take advantage of the weaknesses of an Atlético that was leaving points.

In these months, one footballer from each team has stood out above the rest, standing as stars to give important points to their teams after having given them up for dead: Ousmane Dembélé at Barça and Vinícius Jr. at Madrid.

The Mosquito is already biting

The French striker, after a few seasons in which injuries have not allowed him to show his football, has managed to overcome and take a step forward showing your best version this year, especially after being injured in December, missing practically the entire month and reborn the ghosts of past relapses.

After recovering, Dembélé has become a fixed on Koeman’s onces and has uncovered a new facet in its wide versatility. The technician has found a center forward which is being a nightmare for the rivals with his constant unchecking, being able to define with either of the two legs, in addition to falling on the wing to return to his natural position. Immediate response: 4 goals in the 6 games in which he has been the benchmark of the Barça attack.

‘Vini’, vidi and, finally, vinci

A similar situation experienced the Real Madrid footballer. For a few months stopped counting for Zidane, which relegated him to the bench and the residual minutes of the games during December and January. However, the plague of injuries that has devastated the white team this season, was forcing the French to return to the team and Vinícius replied.

With your usual nerve in the field he recovered Zidane’s confidence and little by little he has had more presence as a starter, although he still did not polish the facet that penalizes him the most: the definition. The Brazilian has been constantly mocked at his poor ability to see the door, although based on work and dedication, the tables are starting to turn. Proof of this has been his last exhibition in the Champions League in the match against him Liverpool in which he scored two so many for Madrid to put a foot and a half in the semifinals

Similar numbers

Another of the comparisons in which both are similar is in numbers. The two have played practically the same number of matches, 36 from Dembélé by 37 from Vinícius, but the offensive contribution of the Barcelona winger is slightly higher than that of the merengue.

The Mosquito has contributed 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions to his teammates during this season. Many of them have been from a vital importance for the success of the culés, as the last one in the discount against Valladolid to cut three points to Atlético; or the first in the Cup semifinal against Sevilla to start the comeback.

For her part, Vini has contributed 6 goals and 6 assists. Two of them, the most recent against Liverpool, served him to confirm the good feelings of the last games and leave his presence practically assured in Zidane’s starting eleven. Also in the league he has managed to save points for his own, as with his goals against Valladolid or Real Sociedad.