The numbers of Spain for the Eurocup

No Spanish international of the 24 who will play Euro 2020 has chosen the number 15 that Sergio Ramos defended, the great absence after being discarded by the coach Luis Enrique Martinez.
Pedri, who goes to his first big date, will wear the 26 on his back and Aymeric laporte will debut with the 24.
Spain will go to the Eurocup without the 15th, the number with which Sergio Ramos he was proclaimed world champion and won two consecutive European Cups. No footballer chose him and it is the only number that they left without an owner in the distribution of numbers in order according to the seniority of the internationals.
César Azpilicueta chose for his return to the national team the number 2, Pau Torres He will go to the Eurocup with the 4 he used to wear Íñigo Martínez, while 6 goes from Sergio Canales to Marcos Llorente.
The numbers of Spain in Euro 2020 are:
.1. From Gea
.two. Azpilicueta
.3. Diego Llorente
.4. Pau Torres
.5. Busquets
.6. Marcos Llorent
.7. Alvaro Morata
.8. Koke Resurrection
.9. Gerard Moreno
10. Thiago
11. Ferran Torres
12. Eric Garcia
13. Robert Sánchez
14. José Luis Gayá
16. Rodri
17. Fabian
18. Jordi Alba
19. Dani Olmo
20. Adama Traoré
21. Mikel Oyarzabal
22. Pablo Sarabia
23. Unai Simon
24. Laporte
26. Pedri
