in Sports

The numbers of Italy, the fearsome rival of the Spanish National Team

07/03/2021 at 11:14 CEST

The Spanish National Team is going to meet a fierce rival in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. We are talking about neither more nor less than Italy, a team that has convinced a lot in its defensive and offensive postulates since the first stages of the championship.

In fact, to reach the semifinals he had to ultimately eliminate Belgium, a selection full of stars and with a great offensive display. Italy’s national conglomerate has not lost or drawn a single of its matches at Euro 2020, and has generally prevailed by scoring quite a few goals, precisely what Spain lacks.

Thus, Turkey won 3-0 and Switzerland also 3-0. Wales has been the national team that has resisted them the most, with a scant 1-0, but they are accompanied by quite good results against Austria (2-1) and against the Belgian team (2-1).

Italy has managed to prevail and run as one of the favorites to win this Euro 2020Therefore, Spain does not start as favorites in their match against the Azzurri.

Good for ‘Checo’ Pérez in Austria; will come third

Lehlo Ledwaba died of Covid-19