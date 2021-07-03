The numbers of Italy, the fearsome rival of the Spanish National Team

07/03/2021 at 11:14 CEST

The Spanish National Team is going to meet a fierce rival in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. We are talking about neither more nor less than Italy, a team that has convinced a lot in its defensive and offensive postulates since the first stages of the championship.

In fact, to reach the semifinals he had to ultimately eliminate Belgium, a selection full of stars and with a great offensive display. Italy’s national conglomerate has not lost or drawn a single of its matches at Euro 2020, and has generally prevailed by scoring quite a few goals, precisely what Spain lacks.

Thus, Turkey won 3-0 and Switzerland also 3-0. Wales has been the national team that has resisted them the most, with a scant 1-0, but they are accompanied by quite good results against Austria (2-1) and against the Belgian team (2-1).

Italy has managed to prevail and run as one of the favorites to win this Euro 2020Therefore, Spain does not start as favorites in their match against the Azzurri.