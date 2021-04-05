The numbers no longer add up to Atlético

04/05/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Mattress holders lose their mattress. The rojiblanco box no longer has margin and sees how the accounts no longer come out after wasting an advantage over Barça and Madrid, that got to be more than 10 points. That distance that led him to be the great favorite to the title has disappeared.

It all started in Vigo, when the Celtic ended the streak of eight straight wins drawing in the final moments. Since then, double prick before I raised and two more stumbles against Real Madrid and Getafe they made him reach Seville with emergencies that he did not know how to deal with.

Two turns, two faces

This course, as if it were Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, the Athletic is showing a split personality. After collecting 50 points in the first leg of the season, the rojiblancos only accumulate 16 points in 10 games in this second round.

The psychological weight of the leadership is affecting the colchoneros, who are dangerously lengthening the pothole they are going through.

No ‘reinforcements’

With Barça and Madrid on his heels and with the intention of quickly turning the page of the defeat at Sánchez Pizjuán, the Athletic He returned to training this Monday. In the first session of the week, the Cholo could not count on Savic, which was already low against Sevilla due to gastroenteritis, nor Torreira, in Uruguay for the death of his mother.

Simeone nor could he recover any headgear, since Joao Felix, Yannick Carrasco and Moussa Dembélé They have not yet trained with the group and continued with their respective recoveries. The forecasts of the medical services is to be able to have the first two this week, while with the French, the technician does not want to risk after two weeks ago he fainted in training due to a drop in tension and did not has returned to work with the rest of colleagues.

Be that as it may, three weight losses that it is urgent to recover, especially considering that for next Sunday’s game against Betis he will not be able to count on Suárez, Llorente and Kondogbia, the three sanctioned for accumulation of yellows. Another added problem for the Cholo, since without Suárez or Llorente, you run out of your main offensive references. Of the 51 goals they have in the league, both add 28 goals and ten assists, 54.9% of the total. But it is that even better is the direct contribution of both to Atlético: 32 goals, which represents 62.7% of the total goals of their team. Problems keep piling up.

Colea indignation with Gil Manzano

Follow the discomfort in the Athletic against the arbitrations of Gil Manzano. The debate focuses mainly on the play of both Sevilla. Those of Cholo It is not explained that the referee did not whistle the hand of Ocampos at the beginning of the play. “It’s time to fight everything & rdquor ;, he said Koke after the game in clear allusion to arbitration. And it is that the mattresses do not understand the yellow ones that he took out Suarez and Llorente, two offensive pieces indispensable for Simeone, who will miss the momentous match against Betis by suspension.

“To achieve success you always have to fight against everything and AGAINST ALL & rdquor ;, published the own Luis Suarez on instagram a few hours after the defeat at the Sánchez Pizjuán, also making his complaint against the arbitration establishment clear.

Atlético’s anger against the decisions of Gil Manzano comes from afar. One of the most remembered was the expulsion of Diego Costa at the Camp Nou, with Atlético still with title options, and that cost Lagarto striker eight games of suspension.