the number one in the world and the killer of the top

06/12/2021 at 09:20 CEST

It seemed that it could happen, Rafa Nadal touched his fourteenth Roland Garros with his fingers. However, after a true clash of the titans, It was Roger Federer who prevailed in a vibrant game of those who create a love for tennis.

Thus, with a total score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 and 6-2, the Serbian tennis player was able to beat a Nadal who gave absolutely everything to win. The manacorí was always close to turning the contest around, especially in a third set in which he took the lead in the final stretch, something that was broken in the tie break and that finally gave the victory to Djokovic.

The world number five, Tsitsipas, has not had it easy either. He faced sixth according to the ATP ranking, Alexander Zverev. The European duel ended with a match with five sets. In fact, the German was ahead in the second half of the match with a resounding 6-4, 6-4 that seemed to overcome the two initial sets that belonged to Tsitsipas by 3-6 and 3-6. However, everything was decided in a fifth and final round in which the Hellenic won again with a 3-6.

The final remains to be seen, this Sunday June 13 at the Parisian Philippe Chatrier at 3:00 p.m.. Who will win the Paris Grand Slam trophy? The best in the world? The new blood that comes hungry? We will find out soon.