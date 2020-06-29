NEW DELHI (AP) – Governments around the world are increasing the number of diagnostic tests and suspiciously studying their next steps, as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise on Monday in many countries.

India reported 20,000 new cases on Monday, the United States reported more than 40,000 new infections for the third day in a row.

As infections rose in tandem with the summer temperature in the Northern Hemisphere, many governments stepped up efforts to test and considered more aggressive measures such as new quarantines to combat the recurrence of outbreaks of infection.

The 20,000 new cases in India set another daily record. Several states restored partial or complete quarantines after the cumulative total of cases rose by nearly 100,000 people in one week, to 548,318 people.

Although some states have tightened their restrictions, in the worst affected regions -Maharashtra, which includes the Indian financial capital, Mumbai; and Delhi, where New Delhi’s federal capital is – most restrictions have been lifted, with restaurants, shopping malls and parks reopened, and public buses and car-sharing services back on track.

The United States, the most affected country in the world, reported 42,600 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2.5 million, or a quarter of the 10 million confirmed infections worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University . Experts believe the actual numbers, both in the United States and globally, are likely much higher, due to the large number of asymptomatic cases that appear to be present and the complications of doing diagnostic tests.

The beaches were closing again and the beer taps stopped working in Florida, Texas and other states that reversed their reopening, ordering the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces and the closure of bars and restaurants in hopes of stopping a rebound of cases.

Nearly 8.3 million of the 21 million residents of the Chinese capital have passed analysis in recent weeks after an outbreak focused on a wholesale market. The country reported 12 new cases on Monday, seven of them in Beijing, less than half the previous day, according to the National Health Commission.

South Korean authorities reported 47 new cases as they struggled to curb outbreaks that have spread from Seoul to other regions.

A large deployment of diagnostic tests and contact tracing helped contain the initial outbreak in South Korea, when hundreds of cases were detected daily in late February and early March. Most of those cases were in the area around Daegu City, many associated with a religious congregation with thousands of members.

Identifying local infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people, has proven more difficult.

Health authorities used a saliva-based test to detect the virus in Australia’s second city, Melbourne, in the state of Victoria, where the disease was spreading at an alarming rate.

Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said Monday that 75 people had tested positive in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 2,099.

Brett Sutton, Victoria’s health officer, said the outbreak could spiral out of control as restrictions are lifted in other parts of the country.

In the Philippines, local authorities were criticized for allowing a street parade in the town of Basak, Cebu, during a religious event in San Juan despite prohibitions against crowds. The Philippines remains one of the most affected countries in Southeast Asia with more than 35,000 infections and 1,244 deaths.

Some governments lobbied to reinstate travel between countries where the outbreaks seemed controlled, although the changing landscape of the pandemic suggested that the process could be complicated and subject to change.

The European Union was preparing a list of 15 countries whose citizens could visit the bloc starting on Wednesday, explained Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya to the radio station SER.

The rebound in cases in the United States implies that Americans may not be on the list. González Laya said that the countries would be chosen based on the virus situation and the reliability of their data.

« It is not an exercise to be nice or unfriendly to other countries. It is an exercise in self-responsibility, ”he said. The minister confirmed that Spain would open its borders with Portugal despite the increase in infections there.

Travelers at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s largest and major hub for connections, will be able to get screened on-site before leaving the airport, after German airline Lufthansa and medical research firm Centogene opened an analysis center Monday.

The results of the rapid tests will be in two to three hours, at a price of 139 euros (156 dollars). Normal tests, with results in between six and 12 hours – recommended for travelers who can take the test the day before leaving – cost 59 euros ($ 52).

For their part, civil aviation authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced that they had suspended all flights to Pakistan until a « special laboratory » could be established to test the virus for travelers traveling from the country to the UAE.

Pakistan resumed international travel this month, despite criticism that airport precautions were limited and ineffective. Pakistani media reported last week that 27 passengers arriving from Pakistan had tested positive on COVID-19 upon arrival in Hong Kong. They had stopped in the Emirates.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok.