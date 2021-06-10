The number of people killed by global warming

In a study, mortality in more than 700 cities around the world over 30 years and its relationship with climate change has been analyzed.

This study, carried out by an international team with the participation of researchers from the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), shows for the first time the real contribution of man-made climate change to the increase in mortality risks due to heat. Between 1991 and 2018, more than a third of all heat-influenced deaths were attributable to global warming. The study, the largest of its kind to date, has used data from 732 cities in 43 countries around the world.

Global warming is affecting human health in a number of ways, one of which is the increased mortality and morbidity associated with heat. Future climatic conditions predict a substantial increase in average temperatures and the appearance of extreme events such as heat waves, which will lead to an increase in the related health burden. However, until now, no study had evaluated whether and to what extent this impact has already occurred in recent decades.

This international study, coordinated by the University of Bern (Switzerland) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (United Kingdom), with the participation of the Institute for Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDAEA-CSIC), shows that 37 % of heat-related deaths between 1991 and 2018 can be attributed to changes in climate related to human activities.

The advance of global warming is already causing human and material damage. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech)

“Spain is one of the southern European countries where the most warming has been observed. In relative terms and during the period studied, Spain had 30% of heat-related deaths attributed to human-induced climate change ”, indicates the CSIC researcher and co-author of the study Aurelio Tobías. “The number of deaths from heat related to climate change is 704 per year in the summer period in the provincial capitals of Spain, specifically, 177 in Madrid, 94 in Barcelona and 39 in Seville,” Tobías specifies.

Epidemiological research focused on human-caused global warming, in a study called “detection and attribution” since it identifies and attributes the observed phenomena to changes in climate and weather. Specifically, the researchers examined projected past climate conditions in scenarios with and without anthropogenic emissions, so they were able to separate warming and human-related health impacts from natural trends.

“We anticipate that the proportion of heat-related deaths will continue to grow if we do not do something to stop climate change or do not adapt,” says Ana M. Vicedo-Cabrera, a researcher at the University of Bern (Switzerland) and co-author of the study. “So far, the average global temperature has only risen by about one degree Celsius, which is a fraction of what we could face if emissions continue to rise uncontrollably.”

Although on average more than a third of heat-related deaths are due to human-induced climate change, the impact varies substantially between regions, from a few dozen to several hundred deaths each year, depending on local climate changes and the vulnerability of its population. Interestingly, populations living in low- and middle-income countries, which are responsible for a small part of anthropogenic emissions in the past, are the most affected, with a higher mortality ratio in Central and South America, and South- East Asia.

“This is the largest detection and attribution study on the current health risks of climate change,” says Antonio Gasparrini, co-author of the study. “The message is clear: climate change will not only have devastating impacts in the future, but we are already experiencing the dire consequences of human activities on our planet,” warns this researcher.

The results of the study have been published in the academic journal Nature Climate Change, under the title “The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change”. (Source: Alicia Arroyo / IDAEA-CSIC)