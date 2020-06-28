Health has reported an increase in infections by coronavirus in the outbreak detected in a meat company in Valencia. Seven new cases of coronavirus have been detected related to the outbreak of the meat company in Rafelbunyol (Valencia). In total there would be 14 positives for coronaviruses related to this place. Tracking the outbreak has made it possible to control and monitor it to follow its evolution, in this way contagions and their environment are undergoing the necessary tests.

The coronavirus outbreak of a meat company in Valencia continues to increase

Public Health of the Valencian Community has followed the case study of those affected in this outbreak detected in a meat company. About 100 PCR tests have been performed in addition to the 349 that have already been done. In this way, those affected and their environment are perfectly controlled and prevent a proliferation in the area.

Thanks to these tests 7 more positives have been recorded. The rapid intervention means that they can be attended to before they even have symptoms. There have been no documented cases of recent symptoms. Isolation has been recommended to all those in contact with the outbreak until the results of the new tests are known. In this way, in 24 or 48 hours they receive the diagnosis.

In a few hours this outbreak may be on the rise, as the results of the tests become known They are intended to prevent the spread of the virus in the area. Only by detecting the origin and controlling all those who had contact with the positives can it be possible that the contagion is greater. Until the results of the tests are known, it is recommended to stay at home for those affected in this way, the control is total and risks or new victims are avoided.