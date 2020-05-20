Of the five new cases of COVID-19 in China, four were by local contagion and were diagnosed in the northeast Jilin province.

The National Health Commission of China reported that the country registered five new infections by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 this Tuesday, by six o’clock the day before, and thus prolongs a streak of 9 consecutive days below the ten new cases.

Of the five cases, four were due to local contagion and were diagnosed in the north-eastern province of Jilin, a new focus that in recent days has left more than one thirty infected.

The other case was of a traveler coming from abroad – one of the so-called “imported” cases – and was detected in the northern province of Inner Mongolia.

In addition, the Chinese health authorities reported that, until last local midnight, three patients had been discharged, so that the number of active infected in the Asian country is 87, of which 9 are in Serious condition.

No new deaths were reported, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 4,334, among the 82,965 infected patients officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 78,444 they successfully overcame the disease and were discharged.

To date it has been carried out medical monitoring 740 thousand 614 close contacts with the infected, of which 4 thousand 893 are still under observation, and of these seven would be suspected cases of having been infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 16 new cases in the latter part, which places the total number of people in these circumstances and under observation at 368.

In Hong Kong, cases rise to 1,555 with four deaths and in Taiwan, a total of 440 cases and seven deaths are recorded.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are in many cases resembling a cold, but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

