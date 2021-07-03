The number of missing victims falls to 128 in the collapse of a building in Miami after a count



Rescuers search for the missing in Champlain Towers South.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

The number of people missing in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, dropped substantially from 145 to 128 people, after the duplicate names were removed and some residents reported missing appeared safely, authorities said Friday.

Authorities also announced the recovery of four more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, raising the number of confirmed deaths to 22.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing people decreased after a check of the list of victims by local authorities, according to The Associated Press.

In some cases, when detectives were able to contact people who had been reported as potentially missing, They found that not only were they safe, but other members of their families were safe as well.

That raised the list of people who have been counted up to 188 and reduced the number of missing, said the mayor of MIami, adding that this is very good news.