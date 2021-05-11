“The number of indications for radiotherapy treatment is increasing exponentially in many pathologies”

Share

Jorge Contreras graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Navarra in 1989; specialist degree in Radiation Oncology via MIR at the Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga in 1991-1994; Doctor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Malaga with the qualification of Cum Laude in March 1998. Currently, a specialist in the area of ​​the Clinical Management Unit of Radiation Oncology at the Regional Hospital of Malaga (formerly Carlos Haya) and Chairman of the Head and Neck Tumor Committee. He is also the president of the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology.

Radiation therapy often instills fear in patients, how can patients combat this fear?

Basically, with information, we could say that Radiotherapy is, at the moment and in our country, a very unknown therapeutic tool, but with a high probability of curing cancer. Therefore, we have to highlight the fundamental importance of radiotherapy treatment in the cure of cancer patients, an importance that in many situations is not fully known by other health professionals and by society in general. And I provide a specific piece of information: currently, it is estimated that about 45% of cancer patients could be cured with radiotherapy treatment, either using radiotherapy exclusively or in combination with other therapeutic modalities (both surgery and chemotherapy) , but also, in those situations where, unfortunately, the patient cannot aspire to the cure of his cancer, Radiotherapy can be an effective option for the palliation of such important symptoms as pain, bleeding, etc.

In this sense, what percentage of patients are ever treated with radiotherapy?

At this time, radiotherapy should be used in more than 60% of cancer patients at some point in the evolution of their disease, and these figures are at a time of growth due to the incorporation of new clinical situations that benefit from a irradiation treatment. In addition, now with the appearance of scientific experiences, indications for the use of irradiation in benign pathology are also being developed, such as degenerative osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, arteriovenous malformations, etc., and even during the Covid pandemic -19, studies have been launched that indicate very promising results of the usefulness of low-dose irradiation in pneumonia related to coronavirus infection.

In Spain, how do you assess the situation of radiotherapy?

At the moment in Spain, very high quality radiotherapy assistance is available, both at a scientific level, thanks to the excellent professionals who work in the various Radiation Oncology services, as well as at a technical level, due to the current generalized availability of advanced technological resources for the treatment of cancer with radiation therapy And, in that sense, it must be remembered that these resources are recently available thanks to the incorporation into Public Health of more than 110 latest generation linear accelerators, donated by a Private Foundation, and in turn due to the investment effort that has been made. made in the private health sector, incorporating such sophisticated and expensive technology as proton therapy, whose activity just started a few weeks ago in our country.

What changes do you think are necessary?

I believe that the potential of radiotherapy treatments must be made more visible, both in the oncological field and for benign pathology. With the technological development that has been experienced, especially in recent years, Radiation Oncology has advanced in effectiveness and safety in its treatments, and radiotherapy has become an excellent treatment option, on many occasions as a very good alternative to surgery in tumor locations, such as prostate cancer, lung cancer, head and neck tumors, etc. All this must be communicated to society so that they can demand it and benefit from its use.

One of the main problems is the lack of radiotherapy equipment that currently exists in the country, right?

Actually, as I have commented previously, at present we are in a very good moment in terms of the availability of technological resources for the treatment of cancer with radiotherapy, with very advanced and sophisticated technology that allows us to make treatments with what we call «hypofractionations », But what are hypofractionations? Well, as I mentioned, the very advanced and sophisticated technology for radiotherapy treatment allows us to use the so-called “Image-guided radiotherapy” in many clinical situations.”, which is nothing other than the incorporation into modern linear accelerators of an imaging system (generally a CT) that makes the radiotherapy treatment much more precise (and therefore with less toxicity), and that it can be administered in a lesser number of radiotherapy sessions, with completely different radiobiological effects and very interesting for its systemic immunological repercussion.

Therefore, what is important is that future planning be made of the needs of resources necessary in the coming years in Radiation Oncology in our country so that the precarious situation that we have experienced prior to the Donation from the private foundation, and for this our Scientific Society (SEOR) offers to advise the health authorities and the National Cancer Strategy by making a map with the needs for both human and technological resources for the coming years.

Focusing on the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology, what is its work?

SEOR is a scientific Society that represents Radiation Oncology in Spain in a multiprofessional way. Radiation Oncology is a medical specialty dedicated to the treatment of cancer (and other non-neoplastic pathologies) mainly with ionizing radiation alone or in combination with other associated therapeutic modalities. At the moment, SEOR brings together more than 1000 professionals who are related to Radiation Oncology and its main work is focused on the development of a Strategic Plan in defense of the specific professional competencies of our specialty, both in the field of care and that of teaching and research.

Research is an important aspect, what work groups do you have in society?

For SEOR, research is one of the most important aspects to be promoted within our specialty, and for this there are more than 20 work groups, each one focused on different specific areas related to the specialty, and collaboration agreements have been signed with other Scientific Societies and Clinical Research Foundations, offering SEOR members different research and training grants, and a specific research agreement for the promotion of clinical trials with the Clinical Research Group in Radiation Oncology (GICOR) with which the they are developing different clinical trials in various areas of work.

Finally, which of the latest advances in radiation oncology would you highlight?

To conclude, I would once again highlight the fundamental importance of radiotherapy treatment in healing. of patients with different types of cancer and also the important role in the palliative treatment of many related symptoms (pain, bleeding, etc.).

Remember that at this time in Spain there is a very high quality radiotherapy assistance (both at a scientific and technical level), with a spectacular technological development in recent years that has led to more efficacy, less toxicity and greater efficiency of the treatments with fewer irradiation sessions, using so-called hypofractioning (between 1-5-8 sessions depending on each clinical case), using Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Radiosurgery and Body Fractional Stereotaxic Radiotherapy (SBRT), as well like the incorporation of proton therapy.

And I want to finish by stating that the number of indications for treatment with Radiotherapy is increasing exponentially in many pathologies, as an alternative to surgery in different clinical situations, in oligometastatic disease (with few metastases), making it a potentially curative disease, in treatments palliative treatment of symptoms associated with cancer (such as pain, bleeding …) and the incorporation of the use of low-dose irradiation with an anti-inflammatory effect in non-oncological (benign) pathologies such as osteoarthritis, fasciitis, vascular malformations, etc.