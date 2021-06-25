The number of disappeared increases to 99 after building collapse in Miami



53 people were found, but 99 more are missing in the landslide.

Photo: Giorgio Viera / .

The missing after the partial collapse of a residential building in Miami-Dade may be at least 99, according to the director of the Police of that county in South Florida, Freddy Ramirez, quoted by local media.

Ramírez said the whereabouts of 53 residents of the Champlain Towers building are known, but there are another 99 of which there is no news after the disaster, the Miami Herald reported.

Until now, the number of 51 missing was unofficially considered, but there is still no “official account,” according to Rachel Johnson, communications director for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, reported on a site visit that rescue teams had heard voices under the rubble.

For now, only one person has been officially confirmed dead in the partial collapse of the 12-story, 40-year-old building and located on the beachfront in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

In total, 55 of the 136 apartments in Champlain Towers collapsed due to unknown causes around 01:30 local time (06:30 GMT) amid a great roar, causing residents to believe it was an earthquake, some said. from them to the media.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry confirmed from Buenos Aires that there are 10 disappeared Argentines and from Asunción the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry said that there are 6 disappeared of that nationality, among them Sophia López-Moreira, sister of the country’s first lady, Silvana López-Moreira, and their relatives.

. consulted the Consulate General of Paraguay about a version that circulated in the place about a visit by President Mario Abdo Benítez and his wife to Miami in the next few hours.

“We have no official information in this regard,” an official told ..

In addition to the deceased person, who was taken out of the rubble in the early hours, another 10 were treated at the scene, 2 were transported to hospitals and 35 were rescued from the balconies of the building, according to different official sources.

The causes are yet to be determined and the governor indicated that engineers are working to find out what happened, but indicated that there will be no immediate answers.

“The building literally collapsed, collapsed, and I mean there are only feet between floors where there were 10 feet (3 meters),” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

At the site, rescue teams, led by Miami-Dade firefighters, work tirelessly but carefully, as there is a risk that the building will collapse completely.