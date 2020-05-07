Managua Nicaragua.

Orders from immediate burial, the wake ban, the police presence and / or officials of the Ministry of Health during the funeral or people who have dead of sudden form in the streets keep on alert Nicaraguawhere the authorities only recognize 16 cases and five died from COVID-19.

In the Rivas department, south of Nicaragua, two men who belong to the most vulnerable population died of sudden form in the last three days, something unusual in the Central American country in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first was an 85-year-old man who died in a Bank branch while queuing for collect your pension and the second was another man, 68 years old, who died suddenly while I was riding a motorcycle.

SUSPICIOUS DEATHS BY COVID-19

In the department of Chinandega, in the northwest of Nicaragua, the so-called Citizen Observatory COVID-19 has verified the death of at least 16 people between March 14 and May 4 last, 10 of them in the last week.

“Of the 10 verified deaths and occurred in the last five days, two had a heart attack diagnosis, without alleged connection to COVID-19; the remaining eight are deaths in circumstances suspicious in which the sources indicate a link with COVID-19“The Observatory explained in a report.

According to the Observatory, which independently locates cases of COVID-19, the authorities gave in these deaths orders to immediate burial, wake ban or the burials were attended by police and / or officials of the Ministry of Health.

Chinandega residents have expressed their alarm and fear that it is an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the disease COVID-19.

Before him increase in deaths in that province, the authorities should rule out the presence of COVID-19 in those people, or implement control actions in case of confirm the diagnosis, and keep citizens informed so that they responsibly implement measures of self-protection, suggested the Observatory.

The Nicaraguan authoritiesHowever, they still do not provide information about dozens of cases of sudden fading on the streets, some of whom have lost their lifetime and others have been transferred to medical centers, without knowing their health condition.

The Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee, made up of medical and others specialists, has warned that sudden fading, even if they are by heart failures, could be related to the coronavirus.

DANIEL ORTEGA: “THE SUCH CORONAVIRUS”

Medical doctor Freddy Blandón did not rule out the possibility that the vanished have died from COVID-19, based on recent studies showing that the SARS-coV-2 it not only attacks the lungs, but other organs, so people can die of suffocation, cardiac arrest or a stroke.

The specialist told Efe that, although March, April and the beginning of May are the months with the highest incidence of cardiac arrests in Nicaragua, the sudden deaths on the streets they are not common.

According to a report by the Ministry of Health, between March 11, when the pandemicAs of April 30, 2,829 people had died from other diseases and only 4 from COVID-19 (there are already five, officially).

“That (number of deaths, an average of 55.5 per day) is a monstrosity. A lot of dead (…), but of course we do not see that right now because we are all pending the such a coronavirus “ said the president Daniel Ortega last Thursday when he presented that report.

Neither Ortega nor the Ministry of Health have ruled on the blackouts and sudden deathss in the streets.

The deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, has said that they cannot “make an evaluation” of the pandemic in Nicaragua, where “the situation is still undetermined”, that is, there are no data from ” how is the pandemic at the moment?

The Ortega Government, which continues to minimize the pandemic of coronavirus and which he welcomed with a march called “Love in times of COVID-19“, has declared against the campaign ‘Stay at home’.

According to Ortega, confinement would destroy the Nicaraguan economy, which has contracted in the last two years and which is mostly informal, so that his Government, according to what he has said, will maintain “normal activities”, keeping the recommendations of the Health authorities. EFE

