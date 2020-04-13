Officials from the Ministry of Health also reported that 4,661 positive cases and that the number of suspected cases is 8,697.

The number of deaths by Covid-19 rose this April 12 to 296, which means 23 more deaths than the 273 reported on Saturday.

When issuing its daily report, the Ministry of Health also reported 4,661 positive cases, that is, 442 more than those reported the day before.

During the press conference, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology, also reported that the number of suspicious cases is 8,697, while negative cases are 21,943.

“There are already more than 36,500 people who have been studied in Mexico in relation to the suspicion of the disease,” he said.

From the National Palace, he also indicated that the incidence rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants has remained at 3.6.

“Depending on the load by state, we see how it fluctuates between 14 and 0.75 as it is still for the state of Chiapas,” he explained.

Regarding the proportion of men and women affected by the disease, Alomía Zegarra explained that 58 percent have been men and 42 percent women.

He also detailed that thousand 843 people have recovered, which represents 40 percent of the total cases that have been confirmed in the country.

“They are already immune to the disease at this time and they can be part of what we hope for a while to be this immunity that we call the herd, which can begin to protect more and more different population groups, “he said.