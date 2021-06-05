The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico increases to 228 thousand 568

MEXICO CITY

This Friday, June 4, in which Mexico City and the State of Mexico went green for the first time, after more than a year between orange and red, the country registered 228 thousand 568 died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from federal health authorities also revealed that in In the last 24 hours, 206 deaths from Covid-19 were registered.

What’s more, 19 entities of the country go to green traffic lights, nine are in yellow, and Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Tabasco and Baja California Sur, remain in orange.

Health authorities stressed that The passage to the green traffic light does not mean the end of the pandemic, sanitary measures are required throughout the country without exception.

Given the improvement in the number of infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbuam, urged citizens to maintain sanitary measures and argued that the opening of economic activities will be gradual since 100% of people over 18 years of age have not been vaccinated.

While in the Mexico state It will be allowed to expand the capacity and hours of the establishments that have already resumed activities.

Once again, citizens were urged not to lower their guard and maintain sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and healthy distance.

* brc