The number of deaths from covid-19 exceeds 3 million worldwide

(CNN) – More than 3 million people around the world have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported Saturday.

With 566,224 deaths, the United States has the highest number of deaths, followed by Brazil with 368,749 and Mexico with 211,693.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the pandemic was at a “critical point” and warned that the world does not need false expectations. After a brief decline in cases in March, the number of deaths worldwide is on the rise again, averaging about 12,000 deaths, approaching the 14,400 deaths per day (with an average cumulative incidence at 7 days) recorded in late January .

Countries like the US and the UK have seen their number of additional daily deaths drop since the end of January due to vaccination campaigns, while India and Brazil face unprecedented increases in infection.

In Brazil, about 3,000 deaths are reported every day, which represents almost a quarter of the deaths recorded daily in the world. Since the beginning of March, the country has been the hardest hit in the world in terms of additional daily deaths globally.

The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, as the 7-day average cumulative incidence is approaching the all-time highs in January: more than 730,000 new cases were reported daily this week.

With 234,692 new infections reported this Saturday, India is close to having three times the daily cases of the US.

India also reported 1,341 new deaths on Saturday, the highest number in a single day except for June 17. That day, a total of 2,003 deaths were recorded due to clerical errors that resulted in a delay.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 140 million global cases of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

CNN’s Esha Mitra contributed to this report.