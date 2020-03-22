The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain exceeds 1,700 and cases exceed 28,000

Mar 22 (.) – The number of deaths in Spain from the coronavirus epidemic shot up to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the previous day, according to Health data.

The increase of 394 deaths was higher than the previous day, when 324 deaths were registered. Spain is facing the second largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The number of cases registered in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday, compared to 24,926 from the previous count announced on Saturday, according to official data.

Of these, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units.

The Spanish government wants to extend the state of alarm it imposed this month for another 15 days to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, several Spanish media reported on Sunday.

(Information by Joan Faus, translated by Michael Susin)