The company has invested 13.2 million pesos in hygiene and protection material for personnel.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that positive cases of Covid-19 among their community increased 87.5 percent, from 16 to 30, but only in four of them hospitalization has been required and their condition is reported as stable.

He indicated that the number of people recovered increased from three to 12, while the number of deaths remains at two people, as reported last week.

Through a statement the CFE reported a 18.7 percent reduction in suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, from 193 to 157 identified persons, of which only one person is hospitalized, awaiting the test result.

“Considering that we are in phase 3 of the pandemic, the health authorities expect an increase in the number of infections by direct contact with infected people. In response to this, the CFE, in addition to giving timely follow-up to cases of contagion, monitors people with whom they had previous contact, to identify other possible infections“

The company highlighted that in the week of April 20 to 27, the number of people who carried out activities at home or in the mixed modality increased by 3,555, to reach a 23 thousand 239 people, with priority to personnel considered vulnerable by age and health conditions.

In this sense, he specified, thanks to the technology that the CFE has, it has been possible to ensure secure access to the network at all times for remote activities, in this sense, they have almost quintupled from four thousand to 19 1,517 authorizations for personnel making remote connections.

For the prevention of The health of the staff has been carried out 217 processes for the allocation of goods, supplies and services, equivalent to an investment of 13.2 million pesos, which correspond mainly to supplies for hygiene and protection of personnel such as mouth guards, gloves, antibacterial gel, alcohol, hand soap, hand towels, disinfectants.

Also to buy preventive equipment such as dispensers, masks, lenses, micas, coveralls, digital thermometers and first aid kits, and to contract sanitation and fumigation services for facilities.