The number of cases with side effects after the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is minimal

April 15, 2021

The infectologist Carlos Torres Viera, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, stressed that doctors are currently more attentive about the possible reactions that vaccines against covid-19 may have in some patients, especially after having seen cases of side effects after the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Between the sixth and seventh day some reactions begin to be observed in the patients, this was not being contemplated from the beginning, it was being taken into account until the second day, however the doctors are already alert to any eventuality after 48 hours” he claimed.

He also stressed that the percentage of registered cases, which have suffered some side effect after the application of the drug, is still lower, while the benefits are greater.

