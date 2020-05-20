The Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) reported that there are already 106 people intoxicated by the consumption of alcohol adulterated with methanol in different parts of the entity.

Of the total affected, explained the secretariat, 43 people have died, 58 have already been discharged and five are still hospitalized in different health institutions.

Through its Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, the SSJ reported on Tuesday two more cases of poisoning; both are residents of Ciudad Guzmán. This is a 28-year-old woman, who is treated at the Ciudad Guzmán Regional Hospital (HRCG), from where she has already been discharged, and a 44-year-old man, who continues to be hospitalized in the HRCG in condition of stable.

“However, the patient registers severe damage to his vision, so his condition continues to be evaluated by specialists in the area of ​​ophthalmology,” said the state agency.

As a breakdown, the secretariat reported that In the case of Zapotlanejo, four people were affected: two died and two were discharged.

In the case of Chapala they added a total of 16 identified cases: 11 deceased, four discharged and one patient remains hospitalized in a “very serious” condition.

For its part, Jocotepec continues with the report of a man from that town, who was 63 years old. According to the investigation, he died “due to the intake of alcohol not suitable for human consumption.”

Tlajomulco registered two cases: a 32-year-old man from the town, who was discharged the day after entering. The second case is that of another 23-year-old man, who continues to be cared for in a public institution in serious condition.

By last, in the Southeast Region, the two cases already mentioned at the beginning were added, who were treated at the HRCG.

In total, 83 affected people identified in that region have been reported: 51 discharged, 29 have died and three are still hospitalized in a public institution, where they are reported in “serious” and “very serious” conditions.

LS

.