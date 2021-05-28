The Nuggets turn the series upside down against the Blazers

05/28/2021 at 10:00 CEST

EFE

Nikola Jokic, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers spoiled the party for the Trail Blazers and drove the Nuggets to their second consecutive victory against the Trail Blazers by 115-120, allowing the Colorado team to lead 2-1 in the playoff series.

As in the previous game, the effort of Damian Lillard, who was the leading scorer of the game with 37 points in addition to getting 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, did not have the reward that the Blazers wanted.

One more night, the Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic silenced those who question what can be done with the MVP title of the year and added 36 points (4 triples of 7 attempts), 11 rebounds and 5 assists while his partner, Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, was at the doors of the triple double with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 cap.

Campazzo, the shortest player on his team and by far, was the Nuggets’ second rebounder, behind only Jokic, who is 13 inches taller than the Argentine.

After the game, the Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, praised Campazzo, whom he called “the number 1 son of Córdoba”, declaring “that I cannot be more proud of Facundo Campazzo”.

Malone noted that the 178-centimeter-tall point guard captured 8 rebounds during the game, which was especially important because his team struggled with defensive rebounding, which was dominated by Portland players.

“And there you have Facu, who is just over 170 centimeters and has 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. I think he has an average of one block per game in this series, which is incredible! He got a vote for the sixth man of the year and I hope he gets a ton of votes for the rookie team. It’s a huge part of what we’re doing, “Malone said.

The third most prominent player for the Nuggets was Austin Rivers, who in the closing minutes of the game had a series of consecutive triples that allowed Denver to separate on the scoreboard at a time when the Blazers got dangerously close.

Lillard also scored a series of 3s in the second half of the fourth quarter that gave the Portland players hope of a comeback in the closing seconds of the game, but the effort of the point guard, who scored 13 points (3 3s of 7 attempts) in the final 12 minutes, it was useless.

The escort CJ McCollum scored 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, while veteran Carmelo Anthony, from the bench, had 17 points.

One of the keys to the night was that heThe Blazers couldn’t take advantage of their favorite weapon, the outside shot, as on other occasions. Portland’s men finished the game with a poor 31% percentage from beyond the line of three (14 3-pointers of 45 attempts).

Meanwhile, the Nuggets enjoyed better numbers: 52.6%, 20 triples from 38 attempts.

The other difference in favor of the Denver team was the contribution of the players on the bench, who scored 24 points, 5 more than those on the Portland bench.