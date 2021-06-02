The Nuggets need two extra time to win against a huge Lillard

06/02/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

EFE

Duel of giants in Denver Come in Damian Lillard, who gave a historic triples recital, and Nikola Jokic, whose Nuggets they needed two extensions to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers by 147-140 after blowing a 22-point lead in the second quarter. With Tuesday night’s win, the Nuggets lead 3-2 in the series against the Blazers. Lillard gave a whole recital that inscribed him in the NBA history books by scoring 55 points and 10 assists, a record in a playoff game. Lillard, who had 12 3-pointers of 17 attempts, also had 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 blocks. Portland guard scored 22 of his team’s last 23 points: an impressive triple with which he forced the first extension, 13 of the Portland’s 14 points in the first extension and the 5 points of his team in the second and last extension.

In front, Jokic, the season’s top MVP nominee, responded almost blow for blow to Lillard. The Serbian pivot ended the match with 38 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 4 blocks. And when Jokic couldn’t replicate Lillard, the Nuggets had Monte Morris, 28 points, and Michael Porter Jr., 26 points. Lillard’s performance left the more than 10,000 spectators at Denver’s Ball Arena speechless on more than one occasion. After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone paid tribute to Lillard’s game by noting that the Portland point guard was “superhuman.” Perhaps the best detail that reflects Lillard’s mindset was in the closing moments of regular time. With 10 seconds to go and with a 121-118 against on the scoreboard, the point guard raised the ball and after passing the center of the court, asked his teammates to leave him alone before his defender, Porter Jr.

Lillard Recital

With 4 seconds left until the final whistle, Lillard faked the tackle from the center and dragged Porter down. With the defender off balance, Lillard took a step back, enough to get behind the line of three, and hit a triple that tied the game 121-121, forcing the extension.

Lillard was able to repeat the same play at the end of the first overtime, with another step back with 6.6 seconds remaining that converted another triple for draw 135-135 and force second overtime.

In the second extension, with players like Jokic and Lillard clearly exhausted, the Portland couldn’t take the tug of the Nuggets bench. The Denver team finally finished the Blazers after a 9-0 run that left the score at 147-140. In the Nuggets, the bench was essential in the victory, adding a total of 48 points, of which 28 corresponded to Morris, who scored 4 triples of 9 attempts, some of them of great importance for the Nuggets. In contrast, the Blazers bench only made 22 points. The Blazers also suffered a major setback when Bosnian center Jusuf Nurcik, who in Game 4 provided an effective defense against Jokic, was quickly loaded with personnel in the third quarter and finally had to leave the court with six personnel 4 minutes to go. end of fourth period.

The Nuggets came out especially motivated after a soulless performance in Game 4 of the series. After the opening jump, Denver’s men punished the Blazers with a 13-1 run in the opening minutes. Denver defended perfectly and all their attacks seemed to end in the basket. When the first 12 minutes ended, the Nuggets were 7 points up, 38-25.

Roll over in the second quarter

In the second quarter, with the bench on the court, things even improved. The Nuggets went up to 22 points ahead, 54-32, in the absence of 8 minutes for the break. But with the rotation and the entry of the starters (Jokic, Campazzo and Austin Rivers), the game suddenly went awry for Denver. The Blazers, led to perfection by Lillard, nailed the Nuggets a run of 9-21, 59-53, and when the second quarter ended the difference had been reduced to 3 points, 65-62.

The Blazers smelled blood and squeezed in the third quarter. Portland’s team scored 32 points in that period, to the Nuggets’ 27, which left the Blazers ahead, 92-94, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. This time the Nuggets knew how to keep their composure and after Nurcik left the court for his sixth staff, Jokic took the opportunity. With 52 seconds remaining in the quarter, the Nuggets were 4 points up, 119-115.

But Lillard’s triplet recital began that allowed the Blazers to tie in the key moments with implausible triples and extend the game with two overtime periods. Until the bellows ran out for Lillard.