The nudes in ‘Game of Thrones’ affected Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in 'Game of Thrones', has confessed that the HBO series has caused misunderstandings with its tolerance for nudity in front of the camera.

Participate in a series as successful as’Game of Thrones‘It can open many doors, but, apparently, it can also put up the odd obstacle. This has been stated Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei, Daenerys Targaryen’s right-hand man, on the HBO series. In an interview with the ‘Make It Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast, the actress has acknowledged that the nude scenes affected her later projects, in which they assumed she was comfortable doing everything in front of the camera. And it was not like that.

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones’, I accepted certain nude or nudity scenes within the series, and the perception of other projects, when the role required nudity, was that I was open to doing anything because I did it in the series”, Emmanuel has explained. “There are people who even challenged me and said, ‘But this role requires that.’ And I would say to them: ‘I think it’s good that you require it, but I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I can do this amount, you know, I can do this other, which I think is necessary for the role, ‘”he continued.

If they insist too much on the issue of nudes, Emmanuel is not willing to go through the hoop: “Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest, but that is not what I feel is necessary for this role and it is a difference of opinion. and creative differences and that’s okay. ” And he added, taking a little iron out of the matter: “Nine times out of 10, people are much more focused on finding solutions and reaching an agreement“.

Emmanuel is not the first to complain about the nude and sex scenes of ‘Game of Thrones’, which started out being quite abundant and ended up being lowered season by season. “One of the girls who undressed the most in the first two seasons has decided not to undress again because she says she wants to be remembered for her performance and not for her chest,” she declared Oona Chaplin (Talisa Maegyr in the series) to some journalists from The Telegraph in 2013. Although she did not say names, it was clear that she was talking about Emilia Clarke, who later was very open about the subject. “The sex scenes should be more subtle,” he confessed in a statement collected by the British newspaper Daily Mail. audience attention, “said the actress in 2015, which he managed to include in his contract a little control over this and even substitute his nudes for a body double.

Another actress in the series, the Spanish Natalia Tena, complained about the same issue. This is how he criticized in an interview with The Independent the inequality between the amount of female and male nudes on the big and small screen: “There is everything in the world. I think it is very unfair that all the actresses I know had to teach the a ** as. All the ones I know. It’s like, let’s see more po ** as! You know what I mean? Make it even more “.

Despite encountering some obstacle like the one he has recently commented, Emmanuel is part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise (including the upcoming ‘F9’), starred in the television remake of Hulu’s ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, and will participate in ‘Army of Thieves’, the prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’ by Zack snyder.

